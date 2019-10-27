A colder & more wintry pattern arrives this week for the QCA

A cold front will move through the QCA Sunday night. Colder air will be filtering into the area for the upcoming week, with highs 10-15 degrees below normal. A few storm systems will move through the area, leading to the risk for a few winter weather opportunities.

Cloudy skies with patchy areas of drizzle will be possible through your Monday. Monday night, a cold rain will begin to increase in coverage across the area, as colder air begins to work in.

At this time, it appears we will get cold enough for at least, areas north of I-80, to see a mix of rain and snow, and possibly all snow across the far north. Ground temperatures are still pretty warm, and with mainly light precip expected, light slushy accumulations up to an inch will be possible northwest of the QC metro, and less than an inch near I-80.

A cloudy, dry and cold day arrives Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s before another system may approach the area for Halloween day and night, possibly bringing another chance for a cold rain switching to snow. The second system is one to keep an eye on with a bit more moisture and dynamics to work with.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates throughout this week!