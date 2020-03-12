A "complete skeleton" is removed by Illinois crime scene officials in Savanna

A complete skeleton was removed by the Illinois Crime Scene Investigation for examination in Savanna, Illinois.

Officials with the Savanna Police Department say they were notified of a man hunting who had found human skeletal remains. The remains were found in a swamp-like bog area belonging to the Candian Pacific Railroad.

Police say it is unknown how long the remains may have been in the area and there are no known missing persons in the immediate Savanna area.

On March 9 the excavation was finished and Crime Scene Investigators were "hampered by terrain, weather, and frozen swamp."

The remains will be examined by a forensic anthropologist at Loyola University.

"It is hoped that DNA can be recovered and submitted to a national data base for possible identification," police said in the release. "This process may take several months."

Police say there was nothing at the scene to indicate foul play being involved with the individual.