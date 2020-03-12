A hospitalized Weinstein ‘has not given up,’ his lawyer says

Harvey Weinstein is in the hospital with the next chapter of his legal saga in limbo.

But one of his lawyers who visited him on Thursday said that he “has not given up” fighting a looming criminal case in Los Angeles.

Weinstein suffered chest pains at Rikers Island jail complex after receiving a 23-year prison term on Wednesday in his New York City rape case.

He was transferred to a prison ward at Bellevue Hospital, where he remains under observation.

Los Angeles authorities might decide to pick him up at Rikers Island before he can be processed for a New York state prison assignment.

