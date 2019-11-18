A hunter hurt his leg after falling from a tree stand in Clinton County, Iowa.

Iowa DNR Conservation Officers responded to a tree stand fall in Clinton County on Friday, November 15th.

Officials believe a hunter fell approximately 12 feet from a tree stand on private property.

The man suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Conservation officers continue to investigate the incident and remind hunters to use extra precautions when using tree stands.

The DNR has several tree stand safety tips, learn more by visiting: https://www.iowadnr.gov/hunting/hunter-education/bow-hunter-education/tree-stand-safety

