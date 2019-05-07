Judge gives convicted murderer Cory Gregory new sentencing hearing

A man convicted of killing an East Moline teenager in 2005 could be getting a new hearing.

Cory Gregory was 17 when he was sentenced to over 40 years in prison for the death of Adrianne Reynolds. His co-defendant, Sarah Kolb, was also convicted in her death.

Police say Reynolds was killed in a car in a fast food restaurant's parking lot back in 2005. They say Kolb and Gregory then burned and dismembered Reynolds' body in an effort to cover up the crime.

Gregory, who is now 31 years old, is serving his time at the Pontiac State Prison.

However, the Illinois State Supreme Court just ruled in a case that says a juvenile’s sentence of more than 40 years is an unconstitutional “de facto” life sentence and therefore violates the eighth amendment. A judge ruled that based on that decision, Gregory is entitled to a new sentencing hearing.

An appeal notice has been filed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney's Office.