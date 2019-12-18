A letter to Santa from a young boy living in domestic violence shelter is breaking hearts

A Texas 7-year-old is breaking hearts with his letter to Santa.

The child, only identified as Blake, is living with his Mother at Safe Haven of Tarrant County near Fort Worth. The letter describes the situation the child was living in and asks Santa to bring him a “very, very, very good Dad.”

The shelter said the boy’s mother found his letter to Santa in his backpack and ensured the public both the child and mother are okay.

“Thanks to your donations through Santa's Sack, Blake is getting exactly what he asked for from Santa,” the shelter wrote.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out for help by call 1−800−799−7233.



