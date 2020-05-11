A little bit of May on the way???

Into Tuesday morning we have a Frost Advisory for Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Here, isolated frost is possible with lows in the low 30s. In the Quad Cities we're expecting a low in the mid 30s when the average low for Tuesday is 49! But, the pattern is changing and it favors warmer weather that might have some staying power - AT LAST! After 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll jump to the normal low 70s Thursday and keep the 70s around through the weekend. As next week arrives, we have the chance to see 80 degree weather for a few days! And, it couldn't come at a better time. After a record cold morning this past Saturday and 2 chilly Mother's Day weekend afternoons we're gonna give those plants and lawns a chance to really grow! We could be near or at 80 degrees for a Quad City high by Monday. And, look at the picture above. The ensemble forecast (a forecast made up of many sub-models) shows that the trend toward the middle of next week is for a LOT of warm colors! Those reds and oranges foretell of temperatures well above normal. This time of year it spells 80s. So, whereas you've been putting some miles on the furnace these last few days, get ready to joyfully caress the air conditioner's on button next week!