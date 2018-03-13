A look at the impact of Palmer’s rezoning request on affordable housing

Some have raised concerns about a 10-year plan by a Davenport college.

Palmer College of Chiropractic is working to rezone nearly 38 acres of land around its campus to a planned institutional district.

The rezoning shows a projected 10-year plan which includes projects ranging from new buildings to reactional field facilities. But to make way for some of these things, housing units in the area would need to be demolished.

“I think the commission's concerns are a lack of information about whose being impacted,” said Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey.

She says even after a study was done, it was still unclear.

“We don't have a specific number,” she said. “That was the commission’s request for the initial tabling.”

Plan and Zoning tabled the rezoning request in September.

The city says if all of Palmer's 10-year plan were to be put in place, 75 units across the area would be torn down to make way for student housing.

“The consultant that we hired, cause we're not experts in that field, had determined and analyzed what the proposed development was going to be, and the units removed, and determined, it was their opinion, that it would not cause a disparate impact,” said City of Davenport Planner Ryan Rusnak.

Some of those units are already Palmer student housing.

According to property records, 4 of the buildings are owned by the college. Those contain 29 units.

That leaves six buildings with 46 units owned privately and not by the college.

“This is an entirely if they were willing to sell it, and Palmer was willing to buy it, then that could happen,” Rusnak said.

Ultimately the plan would mean 100 units of student housing in the area.

*You can find a link to the copy of the city commissioned Disparate Impact Analysis attached to this story.

