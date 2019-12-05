A behind the scenes look at USPS's busiest season

Postal carriers are preparing for their busiest season! Nearly 13 billion pieces of mail are expected to be processed and delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Over the past five years, the USPS has seen the number of packages increase by more than 2 billion - from 4 billion to 6.1 billion. The Postal Service has nearly 229,000 vehicles, each carrier taking about 100-200 pieces of mail each day.

Over the past five years, the USPS has seen the number of packages increase by more than 2 billion - from 4 billion to 6.1 billion. The Postal Service has nearly 229,000 vehicles, each carrier taking about 100-200 pieces of mail each day.

Behind the scenes, there's a warehouse full of various machines preparing mail for the carriers. On December 4, the Milan location saw over 2 million pieces of mail go through their location!

The United States Postal Service took TV6's Montse Ricossa for a tour at their Milan location, showing her behind closed doors and see what goes on during their busy season. "When it's a normal day and you times it by 10, that's our peak season every year," said Bob Dodds, the General Manager.

One of the machines scans each address and prepares it for the carrier. Dodds said, "they run at about 30-32,000 pieces an hour. It will be accurate. More accurate than the carrier themselves. This will run until about 4:30 this morning."

When done by hand, they would typically sort about 2,600 an hour. Each card is separated out by town and street, making it easier for the carrier.

Workers unjam the machines and get back to action within seconds. Carriers working on Sundays too, with more than 8 million packages expected to be delivered on what's usually their day off.

One machine sorts packages, workers put packages on the belt face-up and a scanner sees the bar code with the zip code listed, then sorting it into separate boxes.

The busiest week for the postal service is the week of December 16, so if you don't want a delay, try to get your mail sent as soon as you can!

They also remind you to keep your porch light on and shovel your driveway once it gets snowy, to keep the carriers safe.

