A man accused of killing a woman in her vehicle back in June has pleaded guilty to charges

A plea agreement has been reached in a fatal car accident that took place back in June in Davenport.

According to court records, Angel Ochoa pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle- reckless homicide, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and interference with official acts - inflicting injury.

Police say Ochoa was being pursued by police when he started to drive away, he ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

48 year old Lori Ann Letts was killed in the crash.

Ochoa will be sentenced in February.