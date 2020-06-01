A massive catch was put to good use feeding medical workers on Oahu

Five fishermen are giving back to the community by doing what they love.

Five fishermen caught a 220-lb ahi tuna in Hawaii and donated the food to frontline workers. (Source: Red Sea Ocean Adventures)

The group includes the owner of a seafood business and the executive producer of a popular Hawaii TV show.

Every fisherman knows there are no guarantees while out on the water. But recently, the group of fishermen got lucky while in waters off Oahu.

They reeled in a massive 220 pound ahi — far more than their families could eat. They were hungry after a long day on the water, but the spicy ahi and limu poke bowls weren’t for them.

They decided to pay it forward to some deserving frontline workers.

The fresh fish went directly to the frontline workers at Straub and the Queen’s Medical Center. The healthcare workers were overcome by their generosity.

“Anytime you can get fresh fish prepared for you and given to you, my god what else can we ask for,” Chimaigne Ralston, an RN at Straub said.

“When the community does show appreciation for what sometimes feels like a thankless job, it does make an impact,” said Dr. Cass Nakasone, of Straub.

“The 104-year-old fisherman Setsuo Todoroki and he was the one who inspired us to do this project,” said Kyle Nakamoto, executive producer of Hawaii Skin Diver TV.

The avid local fisherman was featured on Hawaii Skin Diver TV. He always shared his catch with people in need. Todoroki passed away recently and executive producer Kyle Nakamoto and his fishing and diving buddies want to keep his legacy alive by showing gratitude to frontline workers.

“We know our restaurants, Monarch Seafood, commercial fishermen, they’ve all been hit by this so for them to take time out of their day, their troubles, it’s so humbling and we’re so grateful,” Queen’s Medical Center nurse Christy Passion added.

Gabriel Gomez, a local fishermen said to the workers, “Thank you for getting up every morning and doing what you guys do.”

Tommy Mukaigawa, Monarch Seafoods added, “It was nice to be a part of something greater than yourself, especially at a time when everybody needs to come together.”

A lot more went into catching and preparing the fresh ahi for frontline workers.

