A neighbor dispute in Miles, Iowa ends in a meth drug bust.

A neighbor dispute in Jackson County leads to a drug bust. The Jackson County Sheriff's office says on Saturday, June 1st around 8:35 p.m. deputies and Preston, Iowa police officers were called to a home along Ferry Road in Miles.

During their investigation, officers entered the home with an individual to gather his belongings. While inside, a deputy noticed a white plastic case containing suspected Methamphetamine and Chief Scott Heiar also noticed a blue plastic case containing suspected Methamphetamine. Officers exited and secured the building, then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the premises.

During their search, they found 7.8 grams of Methamphetamine, a Methamphetamine pipe, three used syringes, one syringe loaded with 3 ml of Methamphetamine, four Alprazolam pills in a case with razor blades and cotton swabs, a cell phone case containing crushed Methamphetamine, 56 Quetiapine pills, 47 Creon pills, 99 Sulfasalazine pills, and $606.93 cash.

The owner of the property, Mark Edward Van Kampen, was arrested on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance- Alprazolam, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Keeping Premises for Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Trespassing.

Van Kampen is now being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.