A night of awards! KWQC awarded for work by Iowa and Illinois broadcasters

KWQC TV6 News is proud to have been recognized for our work providing quality, in-depth reports to the Quad Cities and surrounding areas.

Our team was awarded several awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association and Ilinois Associated Press during an awards banquet Saturday night.

Chief photographer Randy Biery was recognized by the Illinois AP for his videography work. The Illinois AP awarded him second place in the Best Videography category for his work an a report titled "Ride the Train".

The Iowa Broadcast News Association awarded TV6 the following awards:

- PUBLIC AFFAIRS: "More than a joyride" - second place

- IN-DEPTH SERIES: "Use of e-cigarettes growing on Iowa college campuses" - Honorable Mention, Marcia Lense and Randy Biery

- EXCELLENCE IN REPORTING: Rebecca David - Honorable Mention

- NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY: "Ride the Train" - second place, Fran Riely and Randy Biery

- SPOT NEWS: "Car rams Buffalo Fire Station" - Honorable Mention, Ashley Holden and Mike Ortiz

- GENERAL REPORTING: "St. Ambrose teams up with Facebook for cybersecurity class" - Honorable Mention