A pretty good 3 days!

As we get into the weekend a lot of self-isolators would probably like to head outside. Well, the weekend brings weather a bit cooler than we've gotten used to but at least there will be plenty of sun! Highs will hit the mid 50s Saturday with temperatures near 60 Sunday. Monday will be the mildest of the 3 with highs in the mid to upper 60s! You might need an umbrella to stay dry at times during the day, and don't forget to practice the social distancing! Stay healthy.