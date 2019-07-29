A rollover accident in Clinton County, Iowa leaves one person dead.

One person is dead following an accident in Clinton County on Friday, July 26th. The Clinton County Sheriff says around 1:30 p.m. deputies were called to 292nd street at 350th Avenue. That's about three miles west of Follets, Iowa.

When they got there, they found a vehicle had left the road and rolled into a ditch. There were three people inside. One person had been ejected from the vehicle. Everyone was taken to a local hospital. One of them was later taken to the University of Iowa Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Low Moor Fire and Rescue, Genesis Ambulance, and the Iowa State Patrol. The name of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of the family. The accident is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.