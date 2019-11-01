Classes are cancelled in Easton Valley following a threat made by a student who was later identified and taken into custody.

Classes are cancelled at Easton Valley after a social media threat was made by a student according to police.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office says they got a call from the school district administration around 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31st.

Police say the administration told them about a social media post made by a student. They were able to identify the student making the threat based on Snapchat account information, as well as other information received from concerned community members who had seen the post.

Police went to the student's home and took the juvenile into custody. A mask and weapon seen in the social media post were found at the home and taken into evidence according to police. The juvenile was then taken to the Jackson County Regional Health Center.

Classes at Easton Valley were cancelled for Friday, November 1st. The incident remains under investigation until police are sure no one else was involved.