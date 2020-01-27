A week of cool cloud cover!

The weather pattern is rather stagnant. That means it will change very little the next few days. Here, in the dead of Winter we have temps hovering around freezing or, in this case, the melting point. What this means is that we're filling up the lower levels of the atmosphere with a lot of moisture from snow melt. A few things come with this. First, we'll get fog at night which, if it becomes thick enough, will become freezing drizzle as overnight sub-freezing temps will allow the moisture droplets in the air to become a thin glaze on cold surfaces. The cool, dense and moist air will stay near the surface as warmer air passes well above us. So, we'll be stuck in the clouds for much of the week getting, at best, some occasional thin spots in the clouds. We'll need a weather system to move through and help to scour out the murkiness. This will happen Wednesday. After a system that could give the southern QCA some morning snowflakes passes by the air will dry out as it comes in from the northwest and west. Then, the west winds will start blowing in milder air. With the help of more sun later in the week we can expect highs near and then above 40 as we get into the weekend. Beats the heck out of last year when at this time we were staring at the coldest air EVER in the QCA around -30!