AAA: Driving high on marijuana is dangerous and illegal

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois starting Wednesday.

AAA wants to remind drivers that driving high on marijuana is dangerous and illegal.

According to the Auto Club Group, two-thirds of AAA members in Illinois say they are extremely or very concerned about the impact of marijuana use on roadway safety.

In an effort to continue making the roadways safer this week, the group is launching a digital social media campaign on Twitter and Facebook aimed at building awareness and reminding the public that it is illegal to drive while impaired by marijuana, alcohol or any other drug.

