AAA: Gas prices likely to be lowest in years forLabor Day

As the busy summer driving season comes to a close there's good news for motorists heading into fall.

According to AAA, significant savings are on the way at the gas pump after Labor Day.

Drivers in every market across the country could potentially enjoy savings of more than 25 cents per gallon compared to summer prices.

That means the national gas price average could land at $2.40 per gallon or lower.

Among the reasons for the relief; less expensive crude oil prices as well as lower demand and the change to winter-blend gasoline.

However, hurricane season can often disrupt decreases at the pump.

AAA says the mere threat of a hurricane making landfall can lead to spikes in crude and gas prices.