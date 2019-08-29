AAA: More Americans will be on the road this year for Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is just around the corner, and millions of Americans are expected to travel this weekend.

More Americans will be on the road this Labor Day weekend than last year. (CNN)

According to AAA, more Americans will be on the road than last year, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the busiest days. Tuesday will also be busy, as Americans head back home.

TripAdvisor reports 61 percent of those traveling will be driving, and another 27 percent will be flying.

Among the top trips this year: a beach getaway, a trip to the city, an escape to the lake, a mountain getaway or a visit to a national park.

"Most folks are looking to spend time outdoors, soak up the nice weather before we're back into the back to school routine," Elizabeth Monahan with TripAdvisor said.

Quick trips to the city are also popular, with New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles and Orlando as the top destinations.

