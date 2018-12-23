AAA predicts record number of holiday travelers this year

AAA is predicting a record number of holiday travelers this year. One in every three Americans will be traveling by either car, train or plane for the holidays.

The number of motorists this holiday season is up by more than 4%. Over 100 million people will be traveling by car. And plan travel is setting another record with the highest level in fifteen years.

List of worst days and times to travel by car or plane for some of the major holiday hotspots according to INRIX and AAA can be found via this link.