AARP Iowa Announces Community Challenge Grant Program

AARP Iowa is now accepting applications for the 2019 Community Challenge grant program to fund "quick-action" projects that spark change in local communities. The grant program, which is now in its third year, is part of AARP's nationwide Liveable Communities initiative, which aims to make communities great places to live for everyone.

Officials say, The Community Challenge is open to 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand for larger projects. The program will accept applications in the following categories for 2019:

* Demonstrate the tangible value of "Smart Cities." This new category in 2019 will encourage communities to develop and implement innovative programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding, and using data to increase the quality of life for all. The intention with this category is to encourage applicants to demonstrate new ways to engage in decision-making about housing, transportation, economic development, placemaking, infrastructure, or other community aspects.

* Deliver a range of transportation and connectivity options in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that increase walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements

* Create vibrant public places in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that activate open spaces, improve parks and improve access to amenities

* Support the availability of a range of housing in the community through permanent or temporary solutions that increase accessible and affordable housing options

* Other innovative projects to improve the community

"We've seen tangible results here in Iowa from the AARP Community Challenge grant program," said AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson. "There are tremendous opportunities to make our communities even better and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply."

AARP Iowa works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together and providing resources and expertise to help make Iowa's counties, towns, and cities great places to live for people of all ages. Last year, four communities in Iowa received AARP Community Challenge grants: Avoca Public Library for a musical park featuring outdoor musical instruments and a library green space; Keokuk Park Foundation to convert existing tennis courts into dedicated pickleball courts; Main Street Manning to fund decorative lighting along Main St. to increase the safety and use of public spaces; and Woodbine Main Street to provide for interpretive and historic signs along Main St. to share the history of the community and serve as a focal point for new walking loops throughout the downtown.