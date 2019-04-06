A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa hosts Two Wheel Trauma class

A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa District 15 held their “Two Wheel Trauma” class on Saturday. The class aims to provide first responders and physicians the right training to handle a motorcycle accident, as well as the cyclists themselves.

“Cut down time on getting them to a trauma center, any second helps,” said A.B.A.T.E. District 15 assistant coordinator, Al Shafer.

The “Two Wheel Trauma” classes had motorcyclists teaching first responders how to handle bikes after an accident.

“We'll show them how to pick up a bike if it's laying over, how to properly pick up a bike if it's laying on a patient, and the hotspots such as the exhaust or mufflers,” said Shafer. “The brakes get extremely hot, the fluids like the oil and transmission fluid - we'll also show them how to kill the engine real quick and shut off the fuel.”

It also had physicians teaching cyclists how to treat partners before the EMT's get on scene.

“We find that most initial training programs for EMT and paramedic, simply don't talk about how to manage motorcycle trauma and our course helps them with that,” said Deputy Chief for Emergency Services in the city of Ankeny, Frank Prowant.

There's even a class for bikers, and the name says it all.

“We had a class last night aimed at that, it's called the golden hour because the golden hour is that first hour is so golden on saving their lives,” added Shafer.

The class is all put on by members of the A.B.A.T.E. team.

“We've been with A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa since the 80's promoting this program,” added Prowant. “In fact they sponsor this program so it can be provided at no charge to EMT's, paramedics, nurses, and physicians.”

With the weather getting nice again, it's important now more than ever as the number of bikers increases.

“More motorcyclists are out, in fact Iowa itself per capita has the highest number of motorcyclists in the nation,” said Prowant. “You can't go a day like today out and not see a motorcycle every few minutes.”