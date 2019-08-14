A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa members ride in honor of fallen motorcyclists

Dozens of motorcyclist hit the roads through the Quad Cities area on Sunday to ride in honor of fallen bikers.

A group of A.B.A.T.E. members started in Donahue on Sunday and ended in Davenport.

A.B.A.T.E. or ‘A Brotherhood Aimed Towards Education’ wants to protect motorcyclists while also informing the public. In 2016, over 5 thousand people died in motorcycle crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Sunday’s annual event was to honor those who were killed in an accident while on their motorcycle.

"We're riding to honor our brothers and sisters we've lost in the past," Dennis Jepsen, the District Coordinator for A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa, Scott County, said.

The annual fallen brothers and sisters memorial run has a goal of making sure those who died in a motorcycle accident are never forgotten.

"I think everybody needs to be remembered. That's what we do. We're a brotherhood and a sisterhood, so we like to remember those people. To keep them alive in our memory,” Jepsen said.

The memorial ride has been going on for years. One rider, who has been an abate member for over two decades said holding onto a memory of a loved one is important.

"I had a really close friend that was riding behind me and he went down and he lost his life and it's hard to lose, but you never want to lose that memory. They, they were good people and they're just, they're a part of you. They get stuck in your mind and your heart and you want to keep them there," Roger King, who has been an A.B.A.T.E. member for 25 years, said.

The ride started in Donahue, where the Donahue volunteer Fire Department was holding a pancake breakfast to raise money for their department.

The bikers then traveled to Low Moor, Wheatland, Plainview, and ended in Davenport.