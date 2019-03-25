ACLU appeals for release of all body camera video in deadly Burlington shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has filed an appeal to a ruling over the release of more video and other information in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Burlington.

On Monday, the ACLU announced the appeal in the death of Autumn Steele. In 2015, a Burlington police officer was responding to a domestic dispute between Steele and her husband. The officer was backing away from the family dog when he fell and Steele was accidentally shot and killed. After an investigation, the police department released a portion of the body camera video, but the Steele family has requested all of it be released.

The ACLU filed an appeal on behalf of the attorney for the Steele family asking for a reversal of a decision by the Iowa Public Information Board last month that determined the records could be kept confidential, In addition to the video, the ACLU is asking that 911 calls and other records be made public.

The City of Burlington settled a lawsuit by Steele's husband in connection with the death for $2 million.