ACLU warns tech gadgets could invade privacy

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is a non-profit organization that says its mission is to defend the constitution and laws of the United States. and it says that some of those high tech gadgets you may have received this holiday season could invade your privacy, especially if that gift was a smart speaker like Alexa, a video doorbell, fitness tracker or smartwatch.

ACLU says smart speakers like Alexa, apple's homepod or google home are essentially microphones. and in theory they only transmit information when you "wake them up," but they can accidentally transmit what you're saying. and ACLU says its unclear of what happens to the data when the machine is supposed to be recording.

When it comes to fitness trackers and smartwatches. These are called wearable devices. And they collect a lot of very personal information. and ACLU says this raises concerns.

All in all, tech is making our lives easier in many ways. and ACLU acknowledges this. but they say they also want people to be the use of the "potential implication that comes with using" this tech "that might not be so apparent at first glance."

