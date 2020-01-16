ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships taking place at the Davenport RiverCenter

The RiverCenter is transforming into a giant pool hall with more than 80 tables. That's because the ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships are taking place there this week.

The RiverCenter is transforming into a giant pool hall with more than 80 tables. That's because the ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships are taking place there this week. (KWQC)

This is the third year the event has been held at the RiverCenter.

Roughly 800 players are expected to compete in 15 divisions for more than $50,000 in prize money.

"Well, it's great to see old friends. Players get to see some players they don't normally get to see and play back home, so it's kind of like a community affair all over again, and they get to experience it once a year. And it's good to see old friends and make new friends. So it's all one big happy community," John Lewis, executive director of the American CueSports Alliance, said.

The tournament is being held at the Davenport RiverCenter and runs through Sunday.

Admission is free to the public.