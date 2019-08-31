ACTIVE SHOOTING: 1 suspect in custody, 20 people hurt in Texas

UPDATE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on today's shooting:

“I am horrified to see such a senseless act terrorize the fine people of the Permian Basin. Thank you to the courageous local and state first responders who worked quickly today to stop this evil attack. I have asked my law enforcement division and my crime victims services team to assist in any way necessary. Please join Angela and me as we pray for comfort for those who have been impacted by this violent act.”

UPDATE: Medical Center Hospital will be holding a press conference at 6:30 p.m. We will share the conference on CBS7, the CBS7 Facebook Page and the CBS7 Livestream.

UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department says that five people have been killed in today's shooting.

A total of 21 people were hurt in the shooting.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

Authorities are working to gather names of victims so that they can inform family members.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was shot and killed at the Odessa Cinergy Theater. He is described as a white male who was in his 30's.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says that three law enforcement officers were shot, including a DPS Trooper, a Midland Police Department officer and an Odessa Police Department officer.

Law enforcement agencies from across the area have assisted with the situation.

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department says that an active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy Movie Theater in Odessa.

The department says that there is no active shooter at this time.

UPDATE: The City of Midland tells CBS7 that authorities have taken a suspect into custody at the Cinergy of Midland. No other details have been released.

The City of Odessa will be holding a press conference starting at 5:30 p.m. CBS7 will share the press conference live.

From the City of Midland: We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

USPS has recalled its vehicles to help authorities track down the suspect.

From the City of Odessa: 20 injuries have been reported in connection to the shooting. No other details are availabe at this time.

From DPS: The public is urged to avoid I-20 in Odessa, Midland and Big Spring as authorities search for a suspect who has shot several people including an officer.

The City of Odessa is urging the public to stay inside their homes.

According to the City of Midland, a suspect shot a trooper in the westbound lanes of I-20 and shot several people afterwards.

Authorities are searching for a second suspect who may have taken a U.S. Post Office vehicle.

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter in Odessa on Saturday afternoon.

The Midland Police Department shared on its Facebook page that there are reports of an active shooter in Odessa near Home Depot.

The UTPB campus haas gone into lockdown.

No other details are available at this time.