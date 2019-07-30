TV6 Investigates: ADM, contractor cited following death of firefighter at Clinton plant

An inspection by Iowa OSHA into the January 5 explosion at the Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) facility in Clinton that lead to the death of one Clinton firefighter and the injury of another has found no violations by the Clinton Fire Department.

Iowa OSHA did, however, find violations by ADM and an outside contractor, Bill Whitters Construction, LLC.

Firefighters were battling a fire at Archer Daniels Midland when an explosion occurred, claiming the life of Clinton Fire Department Lt. Eric Hosette, and seriously injuring firefighter Adam Cain.

As a result of the Jan. 5 incident, OSHA opened inspections into Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bill Whitters Construction, LLC, and the Clinton Fire Department.

The inspection into Clinton Fire Department has been closed, and a narrative has been released, however, the two inspections into ADM and BWC remain open, as both are contesting the OSHA findings.

The Citation and Notification of Penalty (Citation) alleges violations of Iowa OSHA.

In a document we obtained from Iowa OSHA, ADM was found in violation of five different items they consider violations.

According to a summary of the penalties, Iowa OSHA has ordered Archer Daniels Midland Company to pay $55,894.

Separately, Iowa OSHA cited BWC for one penalty, a fine totaling $7,760.

Both ADM and BWC are contesting the citations they have been issued as a result of the inspection into the Jan. 5 firefighter fatality.

Each summary of penalties issued to the two companies has a summary of the citation, which you can find at the bottom of the article.

In addition to the penalties imposed on ADM and BWC, Iowa OSHA has released an inspection narrative and written report of their accident investigation summary and findings.

Inspectors noted events leading up to the night of the fatal fire, as well as the actions of firefighters, contractors, and employees of ADM.

The full report can be found below.

TV6 has also reached out to the Clinton Fire Department for a statement on Iowa OSHA's findings.

App users: If you are viewing this on your TV6 News app, please click this link to view the PDF.

