AL juvenile charged with beating crying baby to death

A juvenile female has been charged with murder after Montgomery police say she killed a 6-month-old baby girl Tuesday.

An investigation was opened shortly after Montgomery Fire/Rescue units responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at a north Montgomery home around 6:30 a.m. The child was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A homicide investigation was opened Tuesday night after a forensic review found the baby died from severe head trauma as the result of blunt-force injuries.

An initial investigation found that the homicide happened at the home of a neighbor who was providing care for the baby and her two siblings, also juveniles, while their mother was at work. Police said the suspect was a resident of the home.

Authorities determined that the baby was beaten to death sometime overnight while the adult caregiver was asleep in one room and the children were in a different bedroom.

Police said the juvenile suspect “physically assaulted the infant when she wouldn’t stop crying during the night, causing the fatal injuries.”

MPD declined to release the name of the victim, the age of the juvenile suspect and the specific street where the homicide happened in order to protect the identity of the juvenile suspect, as required by law.

When the child’s mother arrived Tuesday morning to pick up her kids, she found the baby unresponsive and called 911.

The juvenile suspect was charged with murder on a juvenile petition Tuesday night after a consultation with District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s Office. After charging the juvenile, police released her into the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

The investigation is ongoing.

