ALLIANT ENERGY: pulling crews because of worsening road conditions, warming center opens in Eldridge.

UPDATE: From the Eldridge Police Dept.:

Due to the extensive and extended power outages, the City of Eldridge has set up a warming shelter at the Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave

A spokesman with Alliant energy says they are pulling crews off the road due to bad road conditions.

“Our crews continue to work to restore electricity in parts of Clinton, DeWitt, Eldridge and Walcott. The road conditions have not been the best all day and we expect them to get worse in the next couple of hours. With icy roads and whiteout conditions, it isn't safe for our crews to be on the road. If you do not have power yet and you are in these areas, please make alternative plans to stay warm this evening. We will have crews on standby for emergencies and we will get them back to work as soon as it is safe.”