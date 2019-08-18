AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl has been issued.

According to Indiana State Police, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, 16, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point.

Authorities said Eddlemon is believed to be in extreme danger.

Eddlemon is 5′1″ and weighs 97 lbs. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black hoodie with white tribal, blue jeans with tears, and shin high boots with a black choker, police said.

The news release from Indiana State Police said the suspect, Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, 22, is driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with IN license plate: 645RIS.

Curry-Fishtorn is 5′7″ and weighs 158 lbs., according to Indiana authorities. The news release said he has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 219-660-0000, or 911.

