AMBER ALERT: NM Woman found dead, child is missing and could be in danger

Authorities in New Mexico issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday for a three-year-old child after his mom was found dead.

The Roswell Police Department is reporting three-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico could be in danger and could be with his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira. It isn't clear if Jorge Rico-Ruvira is considered a suspect in the case.

Osiel's mother Isela Mauricio-Sanchez was found dead in her home on Tuesday. Her death was only classified as "suspicious" last time this article was updated on Tuesday at about 3:20 P.M.

Rico-Ruvira may be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV, according to police. Authorities later provided an update on the plate number, asking the public to be on the lookout for New Mexico Turquoise Centennial plate MNF231.

Osiel was last seen on Sunday at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM. It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing.

Call 911 if seen or the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770.

