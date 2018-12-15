AMBER Alert issued for Farmington, Ill. child abducted during car theft

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-month-old child abducted during a car theft at a Circle K gas station Saturday.

According to Illinois State Police Bentley Dutz was in the back of 2000 Ford Taurus when the vehicle was stolen. Dutz was last seen wearing a yellow Bob the Builder shirt and white onesie with blue hood.

Three suspects are wanted for the theft and abduction. James Jackson, 24, is described as a black male wearing a black T-Shirt and White jeans. A second suspect is a male wearing a yellow Reebok hooded sweatshirt and the third suspect is a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle has a license plate at AT70987.

Call Farmington PD with any information: (309) 547-2277.

