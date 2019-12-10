Search for missing Conn. girl continues

Police in Connecticut are pushing forward on full steam in the search for a missing 1 year old.

Police in Connecticut issued a Silver Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl, Venessa Morales. (Source: Ansonia Police Department/Facebook)

Vanessa Morales has been missing since Dec. 2. Her mother was found dead in their home the same day and investigators are chasing down leads, going door to door, and reviewing hours of video footage.

“We’re still out there. Investigators are out knocking on doors, following up on leads, looking for video," Ansonia police Lt. Patrick Lynch said.

Neighbors are displaying signs of hope with red lights in their windows as a message for whoever has Vanessa to drop her off at a police or fire station.

“However she came to be in your possession is irrelevant to us at this point. We want to make sure she is safe. We want to bring her home, Lynch said.

An Amber alert has been issued for Vanessa. She is described as being two feet two inches tall and weighing about 17 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

