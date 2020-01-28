AP analysis: NFL teams lost over $500M to injuries in 2019

According to an Associated Press study, NFL teams paid more than a half-billion dollars to Week 1 starters who missed games because of injuries this season and players who ended the year on injured reserve.

And the players sidelined the most in a league devoted more and more to speed are wide receivers.

Much of the recent focus has been on protecting high-priced quarterbacks and limiting head injuries.

But keeping wideouts and the defenders who try to stop them has occupied most of the NFL’s medical personnel this season.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.