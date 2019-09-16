New York prosecutors subpoena Trump's tax returns, AP source says

New York City prosecutors have subpoenaed President Donald Trump's tax returns.

State prosecutors in New York have subpoenaed eight years of President Donald Trump's personal and corporate tax returns, according to an AP source. (Source: CNN)

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Monday that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. sent a subpoena to the accounting firm Mazars USA seeking eight years of Trump's personal and business returns.

The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Vance is a Democrat. He previously subpoenaed the Trump Organization for records related to hush money paid to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Mazars USA says in a statement that it will "fully comply with its legal obligations."

The firm says professional rules bar it from commenting on work it does for clients.

A message seeking comment was left with Trump's lawyer.

The New York Times first reported the subpoena.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.