ARCONIC union employees set to vote on strike authorization next week

The United Steelworkers Unions Local 105 will vote on a strike authorization next week.

The vote by USW Local 105 comes after members of the USW Local 420-A voted Friday to “to implement a strike against ARCONIC if necessary.” According to USW 105, 420-A and 105 are two of three locations in the master agreement with the company.

“We are organized and mobilized and will not allow ARCONIC to bully us into accepting anything less than the fair contracts we have earned and deserve,” Local 420-A President Mark Goodfellow said. “These are jobs worth fighting for, and we intended to keep it that way.”

In messages to TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter Local 105 said it’s negotiating team will vote on a strike authorization Thursday and then the “negotiating team will then go back to the table with the goal of a fair contract for our members and their families”.

USW 105 will vote on their strike authrorization at the Waterfront Convention Center. The third location in Lafayette will vote on a strike on June 6th.

Union members say the company is “demanding major economic and non-economic concessions that the union considers excessive and unnecessary.”

The union agreed to continue working under conditions of a contract set to expire on May 15, 2019, when the USW and Arconic agreed to extend negotiations.

