Aaron McMahon is nominated for the Industry Chef of the Year Award

"This is a prime beef tenderloin that we will be serving tonight this is a whole tenderloin - all of the beef we buy is from the state of Iowa," said McMahon.

Meet Aaron McMahon the Executive Chef of Davenport Country Club.

"This is majority of the day we are kind of prepping for New Year's Eve."

Aside from getting ready for a new year, he's been nominated for the industry chef of the year award.

"You had to be nominated by at least 5 of your peers within the hospitality business at that point

once those nominations were submitted then Industry would look at it and kind of go from there to make their selections and there 4 chefs from the state of Iowa 2 from the des Moines market one from Cedar Rapids and myself," said McMahon.

Anxious for the results, as polls for voting close midnight tonight, in the meantime, he stays busy prepping for tonight's party.

"This is a swordfish that just came in this morning, it will be on tonight's menu," said McMahon.

"Me personally when I go out I like to eat fish and stuff just because it's lighter and it doesn't weigh you down," he said.

With over 20 years in the food industry, his passion for cooking started young.

"Back in middle school kind of like uh making food during school and being able to share it with everybody and having everybody really enjoy it so back in middle school is kind of when I started," he said.

And his favorite dish.

"Anything pork, very versatile and take on many different flavor profiles or scallops are probably my personal favorite thing to eat and I just

make sure they are seared properly," he said.

On tonight's menu,

"Grilled swordfish, fresh herb avocado salad on top, then underneath we have a red pepper herbed Pharoah, which is a wheat grain"

With his plate full between his nomination and party tonight, McMahon has tons to celebrate for the new year.

"I'm honored to be nominated for this by my peers and hopefully win it for the state of Iowa"