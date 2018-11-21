Aaron Rodgers donates $1-million to help those affected by California wildfires

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a break from the Gridiron to support his hometown.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers urges Americans to support the victims of the deadly California wildfires.

Rodgers make a plead for donations to help people displaced, including those who are now living in his hometown of Chico.

But the NFL star isn't just asking, he's also giving. Rodgers is donating $1-million to help the communities rebuild.

The funds don't stop there, State Farm Insurance will donate $1 for every retweet of Rodgers' videos, up to $1-million.