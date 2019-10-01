Abandoned pot belly pig gets second chance at life in Wisconsin

A pig found abandoned in a shopping court at a Wisconsin grocery store is getting a second chance, thanks to a West Bend animal shelter.

Soprano the male pot belly pig was found abandoned at a grocery store in Wisconsin, but he's getting a second chance with a new family thanks to a West Bend animal shelter.

Soprano is a male pot belly pig inside the Washington County Humane Society. The four-legged creature is not often thought of as a pet but is no less deserving of a place to call home.

"He's super friendly," Jenni Fischer with the shelter said.

Operations manager Jessie Wermager says the little piggy was abandoned at the market - well, more like inside of a West Bend Fleet Farm cart.

He was found with all of his belongings.

"We do see that a lot, when people think they are getting small pigs, they grow bigger than they were expecting," Wermager said.

Since his arrival, the trick has been to keep Soprano's feeding under control.

"They can get obese very quickly," Wermager said.

When no one claimed Soprano, it was time to put him up for adoption.

"When people walk by, they expect to see dogs, dogs, dogs, and then they get to the last kennel, and they see him, and they're like, what is this doing here? Is this really available?" Fischer said.

In a short time, Soprano won over employees and volunteers, at times almost mimicking the habits of other pets.

"He'll run right to you just like all the other dogs do for potty breaks," Fischer said.

Staff were thrilled to learn a family was stepping up to adopt him.

"The new owners actually used to have pigs, so they have had some time off where they didn't have a pet pig and they saw him on our web site, and decided to come on in, take a look and fell in love right away!" Wermager said.

"It feels awesome. His story is definitely a 180 from being abandoned to going into hopefully a really, really good home," Fischer said.

Humane society officials say if you need help re-homing an animal, you can always surrender it to a local shelter instead of just abandoning it.