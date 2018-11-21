Abbey Station vandalized in Rock Island, police searching for suspects

Police are searching for suspects after the Abby Station was vandalized in Rock Island.

Police say during the early morning hours of November 15, police were called to the Abbey Station on 5th Avenue on the report of smoke. Police say they found six windows that had been broken into and entry was made.

Officials say there were plates in the kitchen that were broken and ovens were turned on. A thermostat was also broken. Officials say no fire was there at the time of their arrival, but two fire extinguishers were used.

While nothing appeared to be missing, police say the damage done outside and inside of the building was in excess of the felony amount.

If you have any information you're urged to call 309-762-9500, or submit a tip using the Crime Stopper's free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward.