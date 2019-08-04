Abernathy's reopens in new downtown Davenport location following historic spring flooding

Abernathy's, a downtown Davenport business, reopened on Saturday in a new location following the historic spring flooding. The business has been closed for three months after a HESCO barrier failed in Davenport and flooded their storefront on East Second Street.

Co-Owner Rebecca Nicke said after being closed for three months, it was an amazing as they welcomed customers into their new location on West Third Street in downtown Davenport.

"We've had so many, returning customers. New customers in. And just feeling really really grateful for all the visitors," Nicke said.

After their original location was flooded, she and her business partner start the process of rebuilding.

"When the flood happened, it never really even occurred to us that we could not reopen. It was always kind of...we both headed down the course of rebuilding. And then, we originally wanted to rebuild in our old location and that didn't pan out, so we were excited for this opportunity to come to West Davenport and reopen here," Nicke said.

They decided it was also important for them to remain in downtown Davenport and part of the community.

"Right now I am really excited for the growth of the West End. Of 3rd Street, because I think it could be really cool in the next five years. We saw even that much growth in the five years we were on East 2nd Street. So if we could duplicate that growth on West 3rd Street, I think it could be really cool," Nicke said.

Nicke said as a small business, it has not been easy being closed for three months. During this time they traveled to festivals and other events to sell their products. She also said their strong and loyal customer-base supported them until they were able to reopen.

Nicke said the entire moving process has been a learning experience for her and her business partner.

"You know, kind of in this whole process, I'm like nothing is ever for sure. I am slowly learning to not take things for granted because everything is temporary. So I'm continuing to just leave doors open. And kind of let our business and our customers guide us to where we need to go," she said.