Abnormally Dry Conditions Developing In The QCA

Even though some much needed rain is falling this morning in the QCA, it won't be enough to break us out of the drought developing cycle we are in now. It's hard to believe, but abnormally dry conditions are now in place over much of the area which is a precursor to more serious drought conditions. The month of July will likely go down as 13th driest on record with just over 1" of rainfall which is nearly 3" below normal. What's even harder to believe is that for the entire year, we are still almost 8" above normal! Bottom line...we could use some rain.