Above Normal Temperatures Late Next Week!

In wake of our passing strong storm system breezy and chilly conditions are likely today. West wind will gust close to 30mph and keep wind chills in the 20s across the area today. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel as above normal temps are likely by the end of next week.

A more spring like pattern will set up next week as temps will get above average both here and to our north. This is a double edged sword though. While the mild air will be nice it will melt a lot of snow to our north leading to more river rises in our area.