Absentee ballots available for Scott County; Davenport's delayed due to recount

Absentee ballots are now available throughout Scott County for the November 5 city and school elections. Ballots are available for all cities excluding Davenport. Davenport's ballots are being delayed to the current mayoral primary recount.

Officials with the Scott County Auditor's Office said in a release Tuesday the office will mail ballots to voters who have requested absentee ballots by mail Tuesday, Oct. 15. Those ballots should arrive this week.

The ballots are available for voting at the Auditor's Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The city of Davenport's ballots will not be available until sometime next week. TV6 will update this story once that date becomes available.

Those with questions can call the Scott County Auditor's Office at 563-326-8631.