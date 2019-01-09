Accumulating Snow Friday Into Saturday

A system will arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning spreading light snow from south to north across our viewing area. Heaviest amounts of snow of 1"-4" will generally be south of the QC and along highway 34. This means areas like Monmouth, Roseville, Burlington and Galesburg will see heavier amounts of snow and greater travel impacts Saturday. The QC will likely pick up 2" or less of fresh snow, but enough to impact roads and travel as well. Bottom line this will like be an advisory level event for areas along and south of I-80. So if you have travel plans this weekend, prepare accordingly and pay attention to the forecast.