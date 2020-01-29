Accused Dixon High School shooter found unfit for trial again

Accused Dixon High School shooter Matthew A. Milby Jr. has been found unfit to stand trial for the second time.

Lee County State’s Attorney Charles Boonstra confirmed to TV-6 News Wednesday that the ruling from a judge was based on the testimony of forensic psychologist Matthew Finn.

The 20-year-old has been remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services to undergo treatment to restore him to fitness, Boonstra added.

Milby has a status hearing March 17.

His attorney, Thomas Murray, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Milby is charged with two counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On May 16, 2018, officers responded to the high school for reports of an active shooter. Resource Officer Mark Dallas was assigned to the school when he confronted Milby, who police say fired shots near the west gym.

Milby then exited the school and ran, however, Dallas chased after him. The two then exchanged gunfire and Milby was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Dallas was unharmed.

Milby was found unfit to stand trial in March. In September, a judge found that he was fit to stand trial.

He also is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of battery for an incident in the Lee County Jail in August 2018.