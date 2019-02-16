Accused harasser removed from Iowa State events

Iowa State University says a former state government official who was fired for sexual harassment will no longer work at its athletic events.

Iowa State University spokesman John McCarroll said Thursday night that the school has been informed by its contractor, Contemporary Services Corporation, that Dave Jamison will no longer be assigned to Cyclones games.

The announcement came hours after The Associated Press reported that Jamison was working at university events despite the state's recent decision to pay $4.15 million to two women who were sexually harassed by him.

State Auditor Rob Sand called that disclosure "jaw-dropping" while the College Democrats demanded Jamison no longer be allowed to work on campus.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds fired Jamison last year as director of the Iowa Finance Authority after complaints about his conduct.