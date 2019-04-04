UPDATE: Chad Schipper received 60 years in prison

UPDATE 4/4/19: A Geneseo man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping an Erie, Illinois couple back in 2017 found out how much time he will spend in prison. A Whiteside County judge sentenced Chad Schipper to 60 years in prison. Court records show the couple did make victim impact statements at Wednesday's sentencing.

UPDATE 11/15: Chad Schipper has pleaded guilty to three charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and concealing Identity and home invasion with dangerous weapon.

Schipper was previously charged with harassment and witness tampering. Those charges were dismissed per his guilty plea on the other charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 5, 2019.

ORIGINAL 9/26/17: Accused kidnapper Chad Schipper faces more legal issues.

The First Trust and Savings Bank in Erie has filed for foreclosure on an Erie house Schipper owns. The bank is trying to recover roughly $44,000 on a line of credit Schipper took out against the house in 2013.

The bank is the same one Schipper attempted to cash a $350,000 check from Larry and Constance VanOosten. Schipper tried to cash the check at the Albany branch.

Bank staff alerted police and Schipper was eventually arrested for kidnapping the VanOosten's from their home, threatening them with a gun, and holding them in a safe room at a rural Geneseo home he also owns, all in order to get that check.

Schipper has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He appeared briefly in a Whiteside County courtroom on Tuesday, where lawyers agreed to push back his jury trial to December.

Schipper's parents filed a lawsuit against him back in July trying to recover over $400,000.

The lawsuit accuses Schipper of taking the money from investment accounts he managed for them and using it for his own personal gain.

The civil cases are pending.

